Snellville Mayor turns himself in after 66-count indictment

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The mayor of Snellville turned himself into jail Thursday, September 14 after a grand jury returned a 66-count indictment against him.

Mayor Tom Witts is accused of using more than half of his campaign funds to purchase a Caribbean cruise, airline tickets and a six-month subscription to porn sites.

He is also accused of lying about owing taxes.

Witts was allowed to bond out of jail with a signature and will not have to pay any of his $20,000 bond unless he fails to show up for any future court appearances.

Governor Nathan Deal says he will convene a three-person committee next week, which could recommend suspending the mayor for up to six months.

Witts took office in 2015, after a heated campaign against then-mayor Kelly Kautz. ut within a short

But within a short time, Gwinnett County investigators began looking suspected irregularities in his campaign spending and work his company did on City Hall.

The case will likely go before a judge for arraignment in about a month, just as Governor Deal decides Witts’ immediate future.

“Statutes requires that I send a certified copy of the indictment to the governor, which I’ll do tomorrow morning,” says Danny Porter, Gwinnett County District Attorney.

Porter says he has had no contact with Witts or his attorney since the indictment, and there are no negotiations underway.