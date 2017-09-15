Responsible Dog Ownership Day: Coming to Daffin Park on Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga.

If you have a fur-baby, there’s event happening this weekend that you need to check out!

It’s Responsible Dog Ownership Day and it’s being hosted by the Savannah Kennel Club on Sunday, September 17th at Daffin Park.

Sheila Phillips and Becky Flaxer with the Savannah Kennel Club joined the conversation to explain what it truly means to be a responsible dog owner, what you can expect when you come out this weekend and why it will be a worthwhile event you and your dog.

Click here to visit the Savannah Kennel Club website for more information.