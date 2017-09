Savannah’s Mosaic Church will host a free concert featuring chart-topping gospel recording artist Bryan Popin tomorrow night. The concert–which was originally planned as a fundraiser for the church’s mentoring program– is now free of charge as a way to offer the community a little relief after Tropical Storm Irma.

Watch our interview here.

Concert details:

Bryan Popin

Live in Concert

September 16

7 pm

7 Canebrake Road, Savannah

FREE