Local Marine reaches finals in National Music Contest

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Parris Island-based U.S. Marine has reached the finals in USAA & We Are The Mighty’s Mission: Music, a nationwide search to find talented active duty and veteran military musicians.

JP Guhns is an active duty Drill Instructor at MCRD Parris Island who has continued to pursue his music career as a singer/songwriter while serving.

Music has helped JP through life’s hardships and has served as a way for him to document life. He has been in service since 2006 and has been deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan.

After the initial round of submissions from the military community, five finalists were selected and flown to Nashville to record at the legendary Ocean Way Studios and are now competing in an online voting contest where the public will select the winner.

Voting will remain open from September 14 through September 23 at wearethemighty.com/music.

The winner, who will be announced the week of September 25 will receive an opportunity to play on stage at Base*FEST presented by USAA.

For each vote received, USAA will donate $1 (up to $10,000) to Guitars 4 Vets, a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of ailing and injured military veterans by providing them with guitars and music instruction.