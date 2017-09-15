In Tune: Film documenting life of jazz great Ben Tucker premieres Sept. 18

“After Ben’s passing, it was so important for those of us who knew we had lost an icon– a legend– and someone who had made a tremendous impact on our community. So, we were looking for opportunities. Ways that we could preserve and protect his legacy.” Barbara Essig, President of ‘Friends of Ben‘ and Skip Jennings of the Coastal Jazz Association talk with us about honoring the life of jazz great, Ben Tucker.

Watch the interview here.

More details:

In Tune: The Story of Ben Tucker

Sept. 18

7 pm (Tribute Band performance)

8 pm (documentary)

Lucas Theatre, 32 Abercorn St.

FREE