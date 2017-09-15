Glynn County police arrest woman for DUI after allegedly hitting officer at traffic stop

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Glynn County Police Department, on Sept. 14 at 9:08 p.m. Officer Justin Floyd made a traffic stop on Retreat Avenue at Kings Way on St. Simons Island.

Officers say he was in his patrol vehicle when he was struck by a white Ford Escape who then fled the scene. The vehicle was stopped on Kings Way at Frederica.

According to the report, Officer Floyd complained of a back injury. He was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System where he was treated and released.

Police say Susan Sheffield, age 53, of St. Simons Island was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driver to exercise due care. The accident investigation was worked by the Georgia State Patrol.