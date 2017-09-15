Digital Lifelines: How apps can help during a disaster

(NBC News) For many, technology has become a lifeline in the weeks surrounding Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

App platforms such as Zello Walkie Talkie App provide easy ways to call for help, organize volunteers and even reach out to friends and family. The app won’t work without cellphone service, but it uses much less bandwidth than a phone call.

“It works really great even when the networks are marginal, terrible or 2g,” says Zello founder, Bill Moore.

The Red Cross Emergency App, as well as GasBuddy, are also very helpful during storms. The Red Cross App will help locate nearby shelters, track the storm, and give out helpful safety tips. GasBuddy will save time by showing what gas stations are out of gas.

Updates on road conditions are available through navigation apps such as Waze and Google Maps.

For on-the-go news and weather updates, WSAV has two apps that can help.

Click here to download our news and weather apps for the latest updates on your local area.