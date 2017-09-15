Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week starts September 17th: What you need to know

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1-13, according to the National Child Passenger Safety Board.

But—many deaths and injuries can be prevented with proper use of car seats, booster seats, and seat belts.

Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is vital to saving young lives.

That’s why Powell Harrelson with the Georgia Office of Highway Safety and Carol Irvin with Safe Kids Wayne County visited The Bridge to share information you can use to help make your commute with your little ones, safer.

Click ‘play’ to learn more about Child Passenger Safety Awareness week, the difference between a ‘baby seat’ and a ‘booster seat’, and why it’s not recommended that you put your child in a used car seat.

For more information about Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week, click here.