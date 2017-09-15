After Irma: How you can help victims of the storm

Thousands of those in the wake of Irma are dealing with the immediate damage, but recovery efforts could take months. Across the country, many spared from the storm may want to help.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website. This also has the option of donating to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

If you’d like to help in your community, find your local chapter of the Red Cross online and ask what you can do to support its work. Some may not be prepared to accept donations or coordinate volunteer efforts, so check first before taking action.

Savannah Responds:

Many of you may have teamed up to help with Savannah Responds to help Hurricane Harvey Survivors — and they are back at it.

The group will be collecting donations for those here in the Coastal Empire who are in need of assistance.

They are taking the following items like non-perishable foods, diapers, flashlights and other basic supplies.

Just drop off donations during business hours at the 1711 Dean Forest Road location.

The group is also in need of volunteers to help with collecting, sorting, and loading donations.

If you are interested in signing up for a shift, message Michael Shortt through the Savannah Responds Facebook page.

United Way of the Coastal Empire:

United Way Hands of the Coastal Empire calls for volunteers to join Irma relief effort this Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 a.m.

Volunteers will help residents salvage precious belongings and aid in debris removal and clean up.

United Way will provide basic protective equipment, such as gloves, protective eyewear, masks and more.

Skilled volunteers who can bring a truck or a chainsaw are especially needed.

Volunteers are asked to fill out this registration form and e-mail it to jkeedy@uwce.org or bring it with them to one of the designated centers listed:

United Way, 428 Bull Street Savannah, GA 31401

Tybee City Hall, 403 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island GA 31328

Walk-in registrations are also welcome.

This relief effort is a collaboration among United Way of the Coastal Empire, Chatham Emergency Management Agency, the City of Savannah, and the City of Tybee Island.