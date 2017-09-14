Video: Reporter shares first-hand look at dire conditions of Rohingya victims in Bangladesh hospital

Published:

***Warning. This item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.***

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (CNN) —  More than 370,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25 to escape violence in Myanmar.

Some have been injured by landmines that they accuse Myanmar of planting along the border, while others described people being tortured to death or burned alive.

CNN’s Alexandra Field gets a first-hand look at the dire conditions of Rohingya victims in a hospital in Chittagong.

To read more on this story, click here.

 

 

