Vandals target Daffin Park during Irma recovery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While many in the Hostess City and across the region were beginning to access the impact of Tropical Storm Irma, vandals targeted Daffin Park, one of Savannah’s most beloved outdoor spaces.

City Parks and Recreation Director Barry Baker says it appears someone took a vehicle and did donuts on the park’s athletic fields — the vast open lawn along Washington Avenue.

It is believed to have happened sometime Monday night.

An aerial view of the damage shows the full scope of the crime, etched into the grassy field.

Baker urges anyone who may have seen something to contact police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can send a tip to Crimestoppers by dialing 912-234-2020 or submitting online.

Repair work on the park’s damage is underway.

Tune into News 3 on-air or online tonight at 11 p.m. for more on the repairs and the crime.