Tybee Mayor: Gaps in dune protection contributed to flooding

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Beach erosion led to gaps in the shoreline barrier on Tybee Island. And, that contributed to a lot of the flooding when the tide came in.

Beach re-nourishment includes sand dune construction from North Beach to the Back River. Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman says gaps in those dunes allowed sea water to flow onto Tybee.

“It happened in various places on the island and we need to fill those gaps and build our dunes back up so that we have a continuous line of dune protection like they do in many beach communities up in the northeast,” he said.

The mayor also said he’s already been in contact with the Army Corps of Engineers about modifying the beach re-nourishment program on Tybee to close all the gaps in the sand dunes along its shoreline.