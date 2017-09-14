Tybee Island City Council responds to Irma

By Published:

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island’s City Council met today for the first time since Tropical Storm Irma rolled through the area.

Islandwide, the damage is worse than what Hurricane Matthew left behind last year.

Today council approved a number of measures to help storm victims including fee waivers for landfill use and building permits. Although the city maintains the right to inspect completed work.

“This thing absolutely greases the wheels for our recovery,” says Tybee Mayor, Jason Buelterman, “And helps ensure that our administrative team can give the assistance that they need to give to our citizens to get them through this very difficult time.”

Buelterman says the next major step in the recovery process will be a federal disaster declaration approval which will release federal money to businesses and individuals.

Right now it is still in the assessment phase.

