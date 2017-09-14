Savannah, Tybee councils plan post-storm meetings today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council members have cancelled their regular meeting for Sept. 14, and will hold a special meeting today, Thursday, to discuss Tropical Storm Irma and what they can do to help the recovery process continue as smoothly as possible. This meeting comes as Savannah residents have begun to return home over the past few days.

The normal City Council meeting will be continued until Sept. 28.

City leaders will discuss clean-up efforts following all of the water and debris left behind in places like River Street, evacuation and re-entry procedures, the use of their command system and their overall response to the tropical storm and what they could do better to respond to something like this in the future.

The council meeting is set to happen today, Thursday, at 11 a.m. in the media room on the second floor of City Hall, 2 E Bay Street.



Also, leaders on Tybee Island are also set to hold a special meeting Thursday morning at 10 a.m. to talk about recovery from Irma.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest details on how the city is handling Tropical Storm Irma.