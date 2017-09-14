Salvation Army, SBC team up to serve Irma victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Irma’s powerful reach has left many people feeling helpless, but The Salvation Army in Savannah is taking action to help the communities affected.

Today The Salvation Army’s Incident Management Team (IMT) was on Bee Road today to stock canteens with food, water and compassion.

“Now we’re in Richmond Hill and we’re on Tybee Island,” says Major Phil Swyers, “On top of the food, we’re distributing clean up kits. Just the opportunity we have to meet people in their time of need and be able to help them in that situation really is a blessing for us to serve.”

The IMT is also making sure communities as far south as Brunswick and St. Mary’s receive meals during recovery.

“If by providing hot meals and drinks while they’re working on their houses is what we need to do then we’re glad to do so,” Major Swyers says.

The Salvation Army provides food to their partner, The Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, who is responsible for cooking.

In the past 8 days, they have served more than 7,000 meals.

“Disasters bring out the best in people and it’s when you get to know your neighbors and have conversations with people,” says Major Swyers, “So while disasters are tragic I think it really is as a community is a blessing in all that we do to know who we are and who we live next to and what their needs are.”

You can help The Salvation Army’s recovery efforts by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or by visiting helpsalvationarmy.org.