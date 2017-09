Related Coverage The Latest: Classmate says school shooter was student

ROCKFORD, Wash. (NBC News) – A juvenile suspect is in custody following Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a Rockford, Washington high school.

Police say a classmate who tried to reason with the gunman was shot and killed. Three others were shot and seriously wounded before a custodian confronted the teen and a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and took him into custody.

The gunman has not yet been charged with a crime, nor has he been publicly identified by police.

