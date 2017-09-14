Hundreds of Bloomingdale residents lose power and sewer during Irma

Bloomingdale — (WSAV)

Bloomingdale was dealt a double blow as a result of Irma. No power and no working sewer system.

When residents lost power Monday, their sewer system was shut down too. The city uses what’s known as a grinder pump sewer system.

“Any water that comes out of the house it goes through the grinder pump,” says Mayor Ben Rozier of the City of Bloomingdale.

“Without power, those grinder pumps do not work, when those grinder pumps do not work, all the sewage rises to the top,” he says.

For four days, many residents were forced to find a bathroom some place else. Imagine doing that during a storm! James Moore and his family are thankful for close friends.

“We can leave our houses, go other places, but our elderly folks who can’t leave, they’re going to continue to flush,” says James Moore, Bloomingdale Resident.

That’s a big concern for city leaders — especially if another major storm rolls through.

Mayor Rozier now plans to take steps to change over to a more up to date system. He’s reached out to state leaders for help getting grants to fund a new sewer system.