Georgia Power warns customers of Hurricane Irma scams

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia Power wants to remind customers to be aware of potential scams during the statewide recovery from Hurricane Irma.

The company clarifies any rumors or scams with the following statements:

Georgia Power will not offer to expedite power restoration for an additional fee

The company will not refuse to reconnect service to customers impacted by Hurricane Irma due to a past-due bill and demand payment prior to reconnection

As of Thursday afternoon, Georgia Power has restored power to more than 850,000 customers, with 135,000 customers remaining to be restored.

Nearly 8,000 personnel are working statewide to restore power. The company estimates that 95 percent of all customers impacted by Irma, who can accept power, will have power restored by Saturday night.

To check the status of an outage in your area, contact Georgia Power at 888-891-0938 or visit the outage map here.