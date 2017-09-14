Garden City residents celebrate after power is restored

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While many are still dealing with power outages, residents in Garden City are celebrating after their power was restored Thursday afternoon.

Those who live at the Pine Apartments in Garden City on Priscilla D. Thomas Way said they haven’t had power since Tropical Storm Irma hit Savannah on Monday.

Residents at this apartment complex of more than 100 people include children and elderly folk.

Many of those who are elderly need power to operate their oxygen tanks. They were warned to evacuate prior to the storm so they wouldn’t suffer.

Nikki Staley, evacuated to Atlanta when she heard about the storm, and returned Wednesday night hoping to find power in her home. What she found

What she found instead was spoiled food and no air conditioning.

“Last night I had to sleep with the windows open, not a very good thing in this neighborhood, but it’s so hot. I lost all my food in my fridge and it’s just a pain but that’s just me,” Staley said.

A mother of five who also lives at the complex says she can’t afford to go to a hotel or buy additional food on a fixed-income. But for Staley, her biggest worry is sleeping with the windows open at night in what she call a high crime neighborhood.

According to Staley, “It gets dark around here around 7 or so it gets pitch black in our neighborhood that’s very dangerous, crime rates can go up, in fact police were here yesterday. For security issues as well it scares me.”

Georgia Power says they already had a crew dispatched to this area, which was one of a few left in Garden City without power.

According to Swann Seiler, Manager & Corporate Communications for Georgia Power, “Our strategy is to restore service to our customers as quickly and safely as possible. We begin with the largest outages, with the most customers, and work down to the smaller ones with no preference given to one neighborhood over another.”