Equifax data breach: How to freeze your credit

JoAnn Merrigan, WSAV News 3 Reporter By Published:
Equifax Inc.
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Credit information of 143 million people on Equifax has been compromised, making it the worst hack of personal data in U.S. history.

Names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver’s licenses have all been stolen from the Atlanta-based company.

So many are left wondering — what do I do now?

If you are affected, you can sign up for credit monitoring, but some experts say you have to do more.

“You’ve got to freeze your credit,” says Theresa Payton with Fortalice Solutions,” Because otherwise, someone can masquerade as you, ruin your credit rating and that day you go to buy a house or car, you find out you’ve been ruined by cyber criminals.”

You can go online to freeze your credit card or call Equifax at 1-800-348-9960.

But in addition, you will need to call two other credit reporting agencies: Experian at 1-800-349-9960 and Transunion at 1-888-909-8872.

