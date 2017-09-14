Equifax data breach: How to freeze your credit

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Credit information of 143 million people on Equifax has been compromised, making it the worst hack of personal data in U.S. history.

Names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver’s licenses have all been stolen from the Atlanta-based company.

So many are left wondering — what do I do now?

If you are affected, you can sign up for credit monitoring, but some experts say you have to do more.

“You’ve got to freeze your credit,” says Theresa Payton with Fortalice Solutions,” Because otherwise, someone can masquerade as you, ruin your credit rating and that day you go to buy a house or car, you find out you’ve been ruined by cyber criminals.”

You can go online to freeze your credit card or call Equifax at 1-800-348-9960.

But in addition, you will need to call two other credit reporting agencies: Experian at 1-800-349-9960 and Transunion at 1-888-909-8872.