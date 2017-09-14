UPDATE: Lineman injured during Irma recovery identified

OCILLA, Ga. (WSAV) – The lineman who was shocked in Irwin County on Wednesday has been identified.

Marshal Freeman was working to restore power lost during Irma when he was injured around 6:30 p.m.

Freeman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then flown to Augusta Burn Center.

Georgia Power officials released this statement following the incident:

“The injured lineman was not a Georgia Power employee. The safety of Georgia Power crews and all of the personnel working with us around the clock to restore power for customers following Hurricane Irma is our top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the lineman.”

Though Freeman was working with Georgia Power, they say he is from Arkansas.

Freeman remains in serious condition at the Augusta Burn Center.

This story is developing. Check back on this page for further updates.