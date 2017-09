OCILLA, Ga. (WSAV) – A lineman worker assisting Georgia Power in Irwin County was electrocuted on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in Ocilla while the worker was helping restore power lost during Irma.

An Ocilla Police Department official says the worker is a subcontractor for a company based in Mississippi.

The worker was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then flown to Augusta Burn Center.

This story is developing. Check back on this page for further updates.