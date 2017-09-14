Deal: State will pay local share for Irma cleanup on coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s governor says the state will cover local governments’ share of cleanup costs from Irma along the coast, where he described “catastrophic” damage from the storm after taking an aerial tour.

Gov. Nathan Deal visited the Georgia coast Thursday, three days after Irma flooded hundreds of coastal homes as its center crossed southwest Georgia more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) inland.

Deal also described extensive damage from fallen trees in northeast Georgia after flying over Habersham County.

He told reporters in Brunswick that state funding will be used in Georgia’s six coastal counties to pay the roughly 12.5-percent share of debris cleanup costs that would otherwise fall on local governments.

Alan Ours, the county manager for Glynn County, said cleanup after Hurricane Matthew last year cost roughly $10 million total.