Churches combine to show ‘love for the city’ with free lunch today

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Volunteers are showing a little love for the city of Savannah today, Thursday, by offering a free lunch to anyone in need following Tropical Storm Irma.

The event, “Love for the City” is being put on by First Tabernacle Church and First African Baptist Church.
Lunch is served at 11 a.m.  at the corner of Stiles Avenue and Gwinnett Street.
Event planners tell News 3 they’re aiming to serve 1,000 hamburgers and hotdogs.

If you are interested in serving, contact Davita Capers at 912-507-9980

