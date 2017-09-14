Beaufort Co agencies monitor mosquito population after Irma

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Mosquito Control (BCMC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will continue to conduct surveillance for mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases following Tropical Storm Irma.

BCMC anticipates an escalating and significant increase in the biting mosquito populations throughout the Lowcountry.

The vegetative and woody debris, clogged storm water drainage systems, and flooding will create additional breeding sites for mosquitoes in Beaufort County.

The same scenarios occurred after Tropical Storm Hermine and Hurricane Matthew last year.

BCMC will be applying public health insecticides with spray trucks and aircraft to control immature and adult mosquitoes.

To help track West Nile virus, the DHEC asks residents to report the finding of dead birds now through November 30. Learn how here.

To prevent mosquito breeding and West Nile Virus, follow these tips from BCMC:

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting.

Wear clothing that reduces the risk of skin exposure.

Exposure to mosquitoes associated with West Nile virus is most common during sunrise, sunset, and early evening hours.

Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, bird baths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.

For additional information, contact Beaufort County Mosquito Control at 843-255-5800.