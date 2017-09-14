Arborists spend days on the road to help restore power in Florida

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WSAV) – Millions of people are still without power in Florida and help is pouring in from all over the United States, some of the arborists and linemen driving right through the Lowcountry. Early Thursday morning, ten bucket trucks drove into the Walmart parking lot in Hardeeville.

“When it’s this big, that’s when they start calling in everybody, multiple companies,” said Carl Hiller, a general foreman for Penn Line.

Hiller and his crew of 25 arborists were heading to Florida to help restore power lost after Hurricane Irma.

“We met up in Fredricks Maryland and then kind of convoyed from there,” he said, “It’s been long, it’s been long…. We stayed in… St. George, South Carolina last night, so we have about another 3 and a half, 4 hours to go.”

After days on the road, some from Pennsylvania, some from Maryland, they stopped to stock up on water and toiletries.

“We need to stock up on water,” Hiller said,”I don’t think we can guarantee to get water down there where we’re going.”

Florida Power and Light says restoring power to the state will be the longest and most complex in US history. Hiller and his crew could be there for months.

“When we did Hurricane Sandy in New York, we didn’t have anywhere to stay for the first couple days. We didn’t have nowhere to go take a shower or anything, that’s why I get these wipes and things we need,” said Eric Moyer an arborist with the crew.

He added they had to sleep in their trucks for days. Storm shifts can often last 24 hours.

“When we get there, we’ll get, we’ll get assigned a certain area. And we’ll kind of do one area at a time,” Hiller said, “Some of the guys might even follow behind a lineman if they need a tree cut down or a tree trimmed, or a tree removed from the power line.”

“I can pretty much speak for everybody here… it’s a good feeling to help people, ya know?” he added.

Their next stop: Daytona Beach for their first assignment.