SVU Investigating W 42nd Street Sexual Assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating the sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman on W 42nd Street this morning.

The woman told police that the incident occurred in a shed in the back of a residence.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-40s. He has a full gray beard and short black hair. During the incident, he wore a blue and orange striped shirt and white shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or this incident can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.