SFES urges those without power to turn off circuit breakers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire & Emergency Services (SFES) is urging everyone who has lost power and still remains without power, to turn off the circuit breakers to their homes.

“When the power comes on a surge can happen and overload a circuit, possibly causing a fire,” SFES says in a statement, “Also in a rush to evacuate, items could have been left on or around heat sources that could also ignite once the power is restored.”

Residents should also be cautious in turning on electronics once power is restored. Ensure things such as ovens and microwaves do not have objects on them or in them and check that they are in the off position.

If you have gas in your home, check the pilot lights prior to use.