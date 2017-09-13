Second Harvest continues serving hot meals to community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is opening doors to the community just two days after Tropical Storm Irma.

Staff and volunteers are gathering in ‘Grace’s Kitchen’ beginning Wednesday morning to make sure that no one goes without a hot meal.

Each of the 1,000 meals was handed out in a drive-through line in the Second Harvest parking lot this afternoon.

One woman drove a long way for the meals but says it was worth it.

“It took my 4-hour trip, from Hiram, Georgia, took my 8 hours and 27 minutes,” says Donna Scott, “So I am bone tired and this just helps tremendously! I’ve got my disabled sister at home, my youngest daughter, and one grandchild right now, we’re waiting for everyone else to get home.”

If you weren’t able to make it out today, hot meals will be served on Thursday and Friday as well.

Just head to 2501 E President St, Savannah, GA 31404 anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.