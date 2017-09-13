Sam’s Club waives membership requirement for communities affected by Irma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sam’s Club has reopened all locations in the Savannah area and is temporarily waiving membership requirements for communities affected by Irma.

“Associates are eager to help friends and neighbors,” says the statement released by Sam’s Club.

Starting on Wednesday, September 13 the following locations will be waiving membership requirements:

Bluffton, 14 Bluffton Road

Savannah, 1975 E. Montgomery Cross Road

Pooler, 15 Mill Creek Circle

“During a time of emergency, the priority at Sam’s Club is to identify the best ways to serve the communities it calls home,” the Sam’s Club statement reads.

Shoppers are welcome to restock and shop for recovery supplies.