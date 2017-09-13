‘I wanted to help out’ Nun with a Chainsaw Cleans Up After Irma

MIAMI (WSAV) – Sister Margaret Ann of Miami took matters into her own hands after Irma passed. Without thinking twice she grabbed a chainsaw and started working.

“The road was blocked and we couldn’t get through,” says Sister Margaret Ann, “I saw someone spin in the mud and almost go into a wall off the road… and so there was a need.”

A video of her helping with cleanup caught national attention after it was posted by an off-duty officer.

But Sister Margaret Ann is shrugging the attention off.

She says simply, “I had the means, so I wanted to help out.”