Glynn County announces re-entry to Brunswick, Jekyll Island

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Glynn County has announced re-entry for residents in the City of Brunswick and Jekyll Island, beginning on Thursday, September 14 at 8:00 a.m.

Officials do advise that that are limitations to the Joint Water and Sewer Commission, Georgia Power and other Utilities.

Due to limitations of sanitary sewer, traffic control, and power, there are hazards to public health that remain.

A curfew is still in place from midnight to 6 a.m. through Saturday, September 16.

Glynn County, local, and state officials say they are working diligently to develop a plan for a quick and efficient reentry process.

The Glynn County School System has canceled school for the remainder of the week, through Friday, September 15. Glynn County and City offices will be closed through Wednesday, September 13.

Road closures according to GDOT:

Exits on I-95: 42, 38, 36A, 36B, 29, 26, 14 and 7.

For gas and essentials only, use exits 76, 87, 90, 94, 99A, 99B, 102, 104, 106 and 109.

