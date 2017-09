A man walks along the beach at sunrise ahead of Hurricane Irma in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Coastal residents around South Florida have been ordered to evacuate as the killer storm closes in on the peninsula for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Fort Myers is seen as surf and winds begin to kick up in advance of Hurricane Irma, in Sanibel Island, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Irma as turned towards the West coast of Florida and may give the Tampa area its first direct hit from a major hurricane in nearly a century. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A rough surf surrounds Boynton Beach inlet as Hurricane Irma hits in Boynton Beach, Fla. (Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

This photo provided by Michael Sechler shows a stranded manatee in Manatee County, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The mammal was stranded after waters receded from the Florida bay as Hurricane Irma approached. (Michael Sechler via AP)

Students enter a shelter at Florida International University after being evacuated from their dorm ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Pam Szymanski of Fort Myers, Fla. and her 8-year-old son Charlie Dutill watch weather radar on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, as the remnants of Irma move toward metro Atlanta, where their family evacuated to a downtown hotel. Szymanski said her Florida home suffered some wind damage, but she doesn't know how much and isn't sure when she will be able to return. (AP Photo/Bill Barrow)

Overturned trailer homes are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in the Florida Keys. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

A house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (Gary Lloyd McCullough/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

Paul Johnson points to the flood water line on his truck in the San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Johnson tried to drive his prized posession truck out of the flood but it sputtered and died and still wouldn't turn on hours later. The nature of Irma’s eye, its wide girth and especially its path made its storm surge seem somewhat strange with far off Jacksonville getting hit hard while parts of western Florida got off lighter than expected. (AP Photo/Claire Garafolo)

Lisa Borruso plays pool using a headlamp as the power remains out following Hurricane Irma at Gators' Crossroads in Naples, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Statewide, an estimated 13 million people, or two-thirds of Florida's population, remained without power. That's more than the population of New York and Los Angeles combined. Officials warned it could take weeks for electricity to be restored to everyone. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Charlotte Glaze gives Donna Lamb a teary hug as she floats out some of her belongings in floodwaters from the Ortega River in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurricane Irma passed through the area. "This neighborhood has not flooded in at least 51 years," Lamb said. (Dede Smith/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2005, file photo, a wheelchair with a slipper still on the footrest sits in the mud left behind by Hurricane Katrina at St. Rita's Nursing home, where 34 people died while waiting to be rescued from the floodwaters in St. Bernard, La. Regulations dictate nursing homes and other facilities must have preparation plans in place for hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and other natural disasters, but the realities of how older Americans cope with a storm go beyond any piece of paper. The issue burst to the forefront again Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2017, with news of several deaths at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Florida, where workers say Hurricane Irene caused the air conditioning to fail, and they struggled to keep residents cool with fans, cold towels and ice. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, photo, damage is left after Hurricane Irma hit Barbuda. Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed a number of people, with Florida in its sights. (AP Photo/Anika E. Kentish)