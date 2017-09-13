Gainesville police stealing hearts, using viral attention to help Irma victims

In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, photo provided by the Gainesville Police Department, three members of the department take a selfie in Gainesville, Fla. The photo was widely-shared on social media after the department posted it to Facebook with comments praising the officers good looks. (Gainesville Police Department via AP)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – Some handsome first responders are going viral on social media after officers posted a selfie on the department’s Facebook page.

The photo on the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) page is captioned, “Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering… part of the night crew getting ready to do some work.”

Little did they know the photo would gain such wide attention and flirtatious comments.

“I’m starting to thing Gainesville PD sold their soul to have the most beautiful police force I’ve ever seen,” says Facebook user Danielle Motley.

“We are dying with the comments,” GPD posted in an update on the photo, “You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them.

And the posts didn’t stop there. The Sarasota Police Department rebutted with a photo of their own, stating “Gainseville Police Department has nothing on us.”

Though the photos posted were all in good fun, GPD is now using the viral attention to help victims of Hurricane Irma in their area.

The department is quickly putting together a calendar to raise funds for Irma recovery in Florida.

