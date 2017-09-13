Fire destroys mobile home in Long County

Lewis Levine Published:

LONG COUNTY, Ga.– An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home on the 2000 block of Moody Bridge Road in Long County Wednesday morning.

According to Ludowici/Long County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief, Chris Moss, fire units from Long County were dispatched to the home which was 80 percent involved when firefighters arrived.  Moss said no one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Moss said it took roughly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and several hours to knock out hot spots.  The origin of the fire is under investigation.

