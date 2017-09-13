Caught on Cam: Tree falls on SUV, spares driver

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WSAV) – Dashcam video caught the moment a large tree fell across an Atlanta-area road, striking and lifting an SUV off of the ground.

The man driving behind the SUV just happened to be recording the storm when he caught the terrifying moment.

“It started falling and I closed my eyes and I hit the brakes and started screaming,” says April Baxter.

Baxter was in her SUV traveling about 40 miles an hour Monday on Highway 92 in Griffin when she saw the tree starting to fall.

“I closed my eyes and then the airbags popped,” Baxter explains, “So it was all so fast. Very fast.”

Now she is taking medications for her injuries, which include a seatbelt burn, a strained muscle in her shoulder from gripping the steering wheel, a hurt knee and big toe.

Baxter is thankful she wasn’t crushed by the tree and thankful she survived Irma.

“Thank you. Thanks to everybody that stopped. But after seeing the video, I’m very thankful,” says Baxter.

The man who recorded the video says he’s just happy Baxter is okay.

Three Irma-related deaths were reported in Georgia, two of those were caused by falling trees.