AT&T temporarily waives fees for those affected by Irma

GEORGIA (WSAV) – For areas affected by Irma, AT&T is waiving additional fees to temporarily give unlimited data, talk and texts to wireless customers.

This is effective beginning September 8 across all of Florida and September 12 in impacted Georgia counties. This continues through September 17 for all impacted customers.

Payment dates for impacted AT&T prepaid customers with voice and text service is also extended through September 17.

This applies to AT&T wireless customers with billing zip codes and AT&T prepaid customers with billing phone numbers in all of Florida and in nearly 25 Georgia counties including the following:

Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne.

Customers in these areas may still receive data alert notifications, but billing will reflect the correct data charges.

Some Georgia AT&T retail stores are closed due to Irma. Click here for a full list.

For more details on the waived fees visit here.