SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia will be providing hot meals beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 12.

Anyone who is hungry and in need of a hot meal is welcome to stop by.

There are a limited amount of meals available, however, so you are asked to only take what you need.

Meals will be available at the President Street Location at 2501 E President Street in Savannah.