CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – Police say the deaths of two people found in a mobile home near the South Carolina coast was a murder-suicide.

Horry County police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson told local media outlets that officers were called to the home off state Highway 90 near Conway around 8 a.m. Monday and found the victims dead. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the victims were 50-year-old Michael Smith and 45-year-old Tammy Smith. No other details were immediately available.