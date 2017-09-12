Reentry restricted in Glynn County; curfew extended until Saturday

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga.- Glynn County, local, and state officials say they are working diligently to develop a plan for a quick and efficient reentry process.

Law enforcement personnel at various checkpoints will be restricting reentry. Only essential hospital staff, with both a state ID and a hospital issued ID, will be allowed reentry at this time. Another Public Service Announcement will be issued by noon tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12.

As of Monday at 6:20 p.m., those who are currently in Glynn County and the City of Brunswick, officials ask you to continue to shelter-in-place. For those away from home, officials say they understand that this hurricane has disrupted lives of citizens on multiple levels, however reentry into Glynn County and the City of Brunswick are not allowed until further notice.

Assessment teams are being deployed to determine the damage to the community and will repair the damage as rapidly as possible. Widespread power outages, limited water and sewer capabilities, fallen trees, downed power lines, and flooded neighborhoods create for a life-threatening combination and it is simply not safe for citizens to return. Do not touch fallen power lines as they can be extremely dangerous.

The Glynn County School System has cancelled school for the remainder of the week, through Friday, September 15. Glynn County and City offices will be closed through Wednesday, September 13. A curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. has been extended to Saturday, September 16.

Fallen trees and high winds have caused power outages on St. Simons Island and on the mainland. JWSC says they are confident that due to a lack of power, water service will be intermittent and sewer will be unavailable and has recommended conserving water. JWSC has not issued a boil water advisory at this time.

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners put out these lists of facts on Monday at 6:20 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions – September 11, 2017 – 6:20 p.m.

This list of questions will be updated as quickly as possible.

1. Can I come back to Glynn County now?

Law enforcement personnel at various checkpoints will be restricting re-entry. Only essential hospital staff with both a state ID and a hospital issued ID will be allowed reentry at this time. Shelter-in-place and we will notify citizens when it is safe to return.

2. Are schools closed?

The Glynn County School System has cancelled school for the remainder of the week, through Friday, Sept. 15, due to the impacts from Tropical Storm Irma. Residents are urged to monitor local media, the school district web site (www.glynn.k12.ga.us) and social media platforms Facebook and Twitter for further information about schools reopening. Residents are also urged to monitor official announcements from the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency regarding re-entry and travel within Glynn County. 3. Is St. Simons Island Closed?

The F.J. Torras Causeway connecting St. Simons Island to Brunswick is now closed. The causeway has experienced some minor flooding and should not be traveled at this time. 4. Is Jekyll Island closed?

Yes. The Downing Musgrove Causeway leading to Jekyll Island is closed, so access to and from the island is restricted. 5. What is the status of JWSC?

JWSC is confident that due to a lack of power, water service will be intermittent. Sewer service is currently unavailable. Please conserve water. No showers or baths should be taken. Toilets should not be flushed if at all possible. Sink use should be extremely limited. Do not run dish washer or washing machines. Visit the http://www.bgjwsc.org/news/ webpage for the most up to date information on JWSC. There is NO boil water advisory at this time. 6. What roads have been closed?

The Sidney Lanier Bridge, Jekyll Island Causeway, the F.J. Torras Causeway, as well as multiple smaller roads are closed at this time. For a visual of these closed roads, please visit: http://glynn.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html… 7. Is there still a Mandatory Evacuation Order in place?

Glynn County, state, and local officials are working diligently to develop a plan for a quick and efficient re-entry process. For those of you who are currently in Glynn County, please continue to shelter-in-place. For those of you away from home, we understand that this hurricane has disrupted your lives on multiple levels, however re-entry into Glynn County is not allowed until further notice. Assessment teams are being deployed to determine the damage to the community and will repair the damage as rapidly as possible. Widespread power outages, limited water and sewer capabilities, fallen trees, downed power lines, and flooded neighborhoods create for a life-threatening combination and it is simply not safe for you to return. Law enforcement personnel at various checkpoints will be restricting re-entry. Only essential hospital staff with both a state ID and a hospital issued ID will be allowed reentry at this time. Shelter-in-place and we will notify citizens when it is safe to return. 8. The last public service announcement told me to shelter-in-place. What does that mean?

To shelter-in-place means selecting an interior room within your home with zero or limited windows and taking refuge in there. For most homes, this room is usually a bathroom or an interior closet. 9. Is there a curfew for Glynn County?

Following Governor Deal’s declaration of a State of Emergency, the Glynn County Board of Commissioners and the City of Brunswick have issued a State of Emergency for Glynn County. During the period of the State of Emergency, a curfew has been extended and will be in effect from midnight to 6:00 a.m. until Saturday, September 16, 2017. 10. What about the safety of my neighborhood?

As a combined effort, officers from the Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick Police Department, and School Resource Officers have completed over 2,000 neighborhood patrols as of earlier this morning to ensure the safety of the community. 11. What do I do if I see a power line down on the ground?

Do not touch fallen power lines as they can be extremely dangerous. Anything can conduct electricity, so even if a power line is on a tree, do not touch the tree. 12. Where do I report fallen trees, flooded roadways, or other major road damage?

To report non-emergency public roadway damage call the customer service call center at (912) 554-7111. 13. How do I navigate an intersection with flashing red lights or no power?

Any intersection with a flashing red light or no power should be treated like a 4-way stop. Please be mindful of officers and crews working on roadways. 14. Where do I call to report a Power Outage?

GA Power outage line is 1-888-891-0938 and the OREMC phone number is 1-800-262-5131. 15. How will I know when it’s safe to return home?

As soon as the severe weather has passed, a damage assessment team will be deployed to do a field survey. Based on findings, Glynn County will notify the public about re-entry using all available media outlets, including CodeRED, the https://www.glynncounty.org/…/Severe-Weather-TS-Hurricane-U… website, the Glynn County Board of Commissioners Facebook page, and Glynn County’s Emergency Advisory Radio System available on104.9 FM. 16. This didn’t answer any of my questions, where can I talk to a real person?

Call the customer service call center at (912) 554-7111 to ask any questions that may have not been addressed here.