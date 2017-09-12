Reentry restricted in Glynn County; curfew extended until Saturday

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga.- Glynn County, local, and state officials say they are working diligently to develop a plan for a quick and efficient reentry process.

Law enforcement personnel at various checkpoints will be restricting reentry. Only essential hospital staff, with both a state ID and a hospital issued ID, will be allowed reentry at this time. Another Public Service Announcement will be issued by noon tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12.

As of Monday at 6:20 p.m., those who are currently in Glynn County and the City of Brunswick, officials ask you to continue to shelter-in-place. For those away from home, officials say they understand that this hurricane has disrupted lives of citizens on multiple levels, however reentry into Glynn County and the City of Brunswick are not allowed until further notice.

Assessment teams are being deployed to determine the damage to the community and will repair the damage as rapidly as possible. Widespread power outages, limited water and sewer capabilities, fallen trees, downed power lines, and flooded neighborhoods create for a life-threatening combination and it is simply not safe for citizens to return. Do not touch fallen power lines as they can be extremely dangerous.

The Glynn County School System has cancelled school for the remainder of the week, through Friday, September 15. Glynn County and City offices will be closed through Wednesday, September 13. A curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. has been extended to Saturday, September 16.

Fallen trees and high winds have caused power outages on St. Simons Island and on the mainland. JWSC says they are confident that due to a lack of power, water service will be intermittent and sewer will be unavailable and has recommended conserving water. JWSC has not issued a boil water advisory at this time.