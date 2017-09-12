Port of Savannah reopens with no restrictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard Captain of the Port reopened the Port of Savannah Tuesday with no restrictions.

Due to potential effects from Hurricane Irma throughout the Savannah area, Mariners are urged to transit with caution considering the possibility of aids to navigation discrepancies or other hazards to navigation.

If discovered, please report any of these issues to Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Savannah at (912) 652-4353 x 235 or the Command Duty Officer at (912) 247-0073

The Port of Brunswick remains closed until post-storm surveys can be completed, pending verification of navigational aids and channel survey.