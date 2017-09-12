Police stop burglary of home evacuated for storm

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s officers arrested a man after he attempted to burglarize a home in the 1200 block of Seiler Avenue on Sept. 12.

Around 12:10 a.m., officers received an alarm call at the residence. They quickly responded to the area and caught John Newton, 32, burglarizing the home. Newton was in the process of moving items out of the home and piling them up at the door.

Newton was quickly arrested. He was charged with burglary, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and numerous other offenses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s