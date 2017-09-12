Police stop burglary of home evacuated for storm

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s officers arrested a man after he attempted to burglarize a home in the 1200 block of Seiler Avenue on Sept. 12.

Around 12:10 a.m., officers received an alarm call at the residence. They quickly responded to the area and caught John Newton, 32, burglarizing the home. Newton was in the process of moving items out of the home and piling them up at the door.

Newton was quickly arrested. He was charged with burglary, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and numerous other offenses.