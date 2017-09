Flooding still present on Tybee Island at Chatham Avenue. - photos via WSAV Martin Staunton on 9/12

River street waterfront flooding - by WSAV Art Ottimo

Our own Joann Merrigan on the River Street walkway in downtown Savannah - by WSAV Art Ottimo

Sink hole on Jonesville Road in Hilton Head - via WSAV viewer Mark E

Sign down at the Station Exchange in Richmond Hill - via WSAV Jerry P

Highway 144 Richmond Hill Blocked for removal of trees from Electrical Lines - WSAV Jerry P

Flooded road at Loves on the Ogeechee River at Chatham Bryan Co line - WSAV Jerry P

Flooding damage in Fishtales at Fort McAllister Marina - WSAV Jerry P

Bryan Co workers keeping drainage open to prevent flooding in Sterling Links Neighborhood - WSAV Jerry P

King St looking west from Short St in Beaufort - via WSAV viewer Paul S

Downed tree at 45th Street and Habersham in Savannah - via WSAV Scott M

Flooding in home on Whitemarsh near Penrose

Montgomery Street at 52nd in Savannah - via Chris A

Bull & 61st Street in Savannah - via WSAV viewer Chris A

US Highway 80 at Bryan Woods Drive on Whitemarsh Island - via WSAV viewer Chris A

Islands expressway overpass on Whitemarsh Island - via WSAV viewer Chris A

Flooding on Lady's Island in S.C.

Sunbury boat ramp destroyed - via WSAV viewer Craig

Alljoy Roadblock near Brighton Beach in Bluffton - via WSAV Meredith Stutz

Our own Meredith Stutz out in Bluffton floodwater.

Flooding at Sweet Bailey Cove on Wilmington Island

Fallen tree in Hinesville - via WSAV viewer Steven A

"Be Safe" Glynn Avenue & St. Simons Causeway - via Bluffton Police Department

Flooding on Tybee Island - via Tybee Police Department

Tree down on a car in Brunswick, GA.

Wind damage on Highway 280 at the Enmark in Vidalia - WSAV viewer Maggie Q

A fallen tree on Perry Road behind the Bloomingdale Police Department - WSAV viewer David O

Flooding on St. Simon's Island

Flooding in North Ridge Community in South Carolina - via WSAV viewer Nicholas B

Roof damage on Tybee Island - via WSAV viewer Travis Z

Downed trees and power lines in Gillisonville SC - via WSAV viewer Summer A.C.

Coastal flooding on Whitemarsh Island

Boat ramp at Houlihan Bridge in Port Wentworth - via WSAV viewer Samantha H

Long Point flooding on Whitemarsh Island - via WSAV viewer Allison S

Landings Harbor Marina at high tide - via Deb N

Flooding in Baxley GA - via WSAV viewer Aubrey C

Reserve on Hutchinson Island - via WSAV viewer Kathy S

Okatie River at Berkeley Hall in S.C. - via WSAV viewer Lisa T

Tree on a house at 53 Street between Habersham and Abercorn in Savannah - via WSAV Scott Mehle

Outside of the City Loft in Beaufort, SC - via WSAV viewer Mike S

City Loft Hotel on Carteret Street in Beaufort S.C. - via WSAV viewer Mike S

Flooding near Carteret Street in Beaufort - via WSAV viewer Mike S

Flooding off of 516 in Garden City

Tree down in front of Savannah Arts Academy - via WSAV Kris Hummer

Moss Creek on Hilton Head Island - via WSAV viewer Maureen B.Z.

Flooding around 2pm at Merritt Condos on Whitemarsh. Water flooding cars, but buildings are not flooded.

Flooding at King George Apartments in Savannah - via WSAV viewer Kylie W

Flooding on Cay Creek Rd in Midway, GA - via WSAV viewer Tanner B

Water is high in Midway, GA - via WSAV viewer Francis P

100 foot pine tree downed in Flemington, GA - via WSAV viewer Sarah B

Bradley Point Rd near Commodore - WSAV viewer Colleen Nilson

Windsor on the marsh at Burnt Tree Rd - via WSAV viewer Krissy D

Wilmington Island resident clearing away sea grass from backyard

Burnside Island at high tide. Homes flooded, roads and causeways impassable, and trees down - courtesy Burnside Island residents

