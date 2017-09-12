No one allowed ‘on or off’ Tybee Island until bridges open; non-emergency call center open

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — According to Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman, no one is allowed on or off the island until the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge have been inspected. He is hoping those inspections will begin Tuesday. He said bridges will not be opened by order of the Georgia Department of Transportation until their officials inspect those bridges.

The mayor also reports that Tybee’s 911 system is not functioning, so all emergency calls are going to the county-wide 911 Center.

If you are in the Island and have a non-emergency situation, call 912-786-4573. Do not call the Police at 912-786-5600 as the line is down at this time.

