JUST IN: Talmadge Bridge reopens after Irma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Chatham Emergency Management Agency, the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 in Savannah-Chatham County is now open.

The bridge has been closed since 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10 in the coastal region due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Irma.

The predicted strength of the wind at the bridge elevation would render vehicles susceptible to incidents.

Evacuees re-entering on the bridge should allow themselves extra time; remain patient; exercise caution in their travels.