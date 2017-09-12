Hudson’s Seafood rebuilt after Matthew, now faces damage from Irma

By Published:

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Devastated during Hurricane Matthew, Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks on Hilton Head Island rebuilt and things were going well–until Tropical Storm Irma caused massive flooding on Sept. 11.

Almost 2-feet of water settled in the restaurant parking lot, overtaking the entire cement seating area and even climbing inches over the newly rebuilt bar and deck.
Inside the restaurant itself, nearly 5-inches of water could be seen.
Dozens of people came to see the damage and they tell News 3 they hope the owner rebuilds the beloved restaurant again.

