Health officials warn against swimming, wading in ocean due to hazards

(WSAV) — The Coastal Health District and Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Coastal Resources Division, sent out a release on Sept. 21, advising against swimming or wading in the ocean due to the possibility of hazards including rip currents, elevated bacteria levels and debris in the water.

Testing for elevated levels of enterococcus (pronounced: en·ter·o·coc·cus), bacteria which is found in warm blooded animals including humans but also birds, raccoons, deer, dolphins and other wildlife, is currently suspended/temporarily unavailable . Testing will resume as soon as possible.

For more information about beach water testing, go to www.gachd.org and click on the Environmental Health tab at the top of the page.