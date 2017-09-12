Georgia Power restores electric service to 270,000, continues field work

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Electric service to nearly 1 million Georgia Power customers was impacted at the height of Hurricane Irma, and less than 24 hours later, Georgia Power has restored power to approximately 270,000 customers across the state.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 680,000 customers remain without power across Georgia.

While the company is working around the clock, customers should plan ahead for the potential for extended outages, possibly days or weeks, due to the vast damage from the storm.

Regional and statewide restoration estimates will be available as soon as the assessment is completed.

All of Georgia Power’s teams are in the field today working to assess damage and restore power.

Damage and outages are widespread and across the state with the hurricane impacting service to customers around Savannah, Columbus, Metro Atlanta and beyond.

How to check for updates:

DO NOT call 911 to report outages or receive outage updates

Dial 888-891-0938 to check the status of an outage, to report an outage, or to access safety tips and useful information

Download the Georgia Power mobile app for on-the go-info

Follow @GeorgiaPower on twitter for tips, updates, customer service and more

Safety tips:

Watch for downed wires that may be hidden by debris or fallen trees

Do not touch a downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines — it can kill

Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present — they could be electrified

Avoid chain link fences that may be electrified by a downed line out of sight

Check Georgia Powers outage map here.