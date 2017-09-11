Watch Live: Remembrance Ceremony for 16th Anniversary of 9/11; Moment of silence begins at 8:46 am

The 16th anniversary ceremony will remember and honor the 2,983 men, women and children killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, aboard Flight 93, and those who died in the February 26, 1993 WTC bombing. The commemoration will take place on the 9/11 Memorial plaza at the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan.

Here is the schedule of events for this morning:

8:46 a.m. – First Citywide Moment Of Silence (observance of time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower). Families of victims of 2001 and 1993 attacks will begin reading the names in pairs.

9:03 a.m. – Moment of silence (observance of time United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower)

9:37 a.m. – Moment of silence (observance of time American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon)

9:59 a.m. – Moment of silence (observance of time of fall of the South Tower)

10:03 a.m.- Moment of silence (observance of time United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania)

10:28 a.m. – Moment of silence (observance of time of fall of the North Tower)

12:30 p.m. – Program concludes